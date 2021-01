Millsy took a trip down memory lane today, reminiscing over Perth’s lost and forgotten iconic attractions.

He spoke with Marie Lowick the former manager at Xtreme Ice Arena in Mirrabooka, which permanently closed in April last year.

And John Gardner who managed the Atlantis Marine Park in the 1980’s.

Click play to hear to hear more on Millsy at Midday.

(Photo: State Library of Western Australia/Facebook.)