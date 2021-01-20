6PR
Perth woman confronts iPhone thieves

8 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
TheftWA Police
Article image for Perth woman confronts iPhone thieves

A woman who had her bag stolen from Beatty Park Leisure Centre has spoken of her disappointment at the lack of action from WA Police, despite knowing where the thieves live.

Laetitia Baron located her belongings using the “Find my iPhone” app and informed police of the address in Nollamara.

Ms Baron told Oliver Peterson the police said they wouldn’t go to the house with her. That’s when she decided to take matters into her own hands.

“We went to the house and they admitted they had stolen my iPhone.

“It was two young girls of 10 and 12 years old.”

After informing police the occupants had admitted to the theft, she was told there was not enough evidence without CCTV footage from Beatty Park.

“We did the entire the job for them,” said Ms Baron

“The children admitted to the theft in front of their mum and they showed me where my phone was in the drain completely smashed.

“They still don’t want to go to the house and do anything.”

Without a police report Ms Baron cannot claim insurance for her phone.

Click PLAY to listen:

(Photo: iStock by Getty)

 

