Perth Wildcats change hands after being sold to SEN

The Perth Wildcats have been bought by Sports Entertainment Group off former owner, Dr Jack Bendat.

The 10-time NBL champions made the announcement this afternoon after an undisclosed sum of money was accepted by the long time owner.

Wildcats legend, Damian Martin, says he has mixed feelings about the change, but is excited.

“I’ll forever be grateful for what Jack has done for myself, the Wildcats and the state. But, all good things must come to an end and now there’s a new journey that is about to embark at the Wildcats,” he said.

Mr Martin believes 96 year old Dr Bendat, who has been the owner of the club since 2007, had a massive affect on the club.

“Without Jack, I don’t know if there would’ve been and NBL, not just the Wildcats. He has been incredible, not just for the club but for the league. He will be sorely missed,” he said.

The deal is expected to be approved on the 30th of July this year.

The group also owns a 25 per cent stake in Melbourne United, who defeated the Wildcats in the 2021 NBL Finals Series three games to nil.

SEN CEO Craig Hutchison says the group will either divest or dilute their funding for the Melbourne team.

Speaking with 6PR’s Steve Mills Hutchison said Wildcats fans can rest easy, as he won’t be changing much about the organisation.

“It’s a wonderful club, with a wonderful legacy,” he said.

“We are not here to fix anything, because it doesn’t need fixing, it just needs support.”

