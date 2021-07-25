Perth warned to brace for more wild weather

More wild weather is set to hit Perth, with another strong cold front expected to wreak havoc across the coast this afternoon.

The storm will likely bring heavy rain and damaging gusty winds, mostly in the southern suburbs and around the hills.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Adam Conroy said the storm front will hit in the early afternoon and intensify into the evening

“From late afternoon and particularly through this evening we will see those showers become pretty heavy, looking at the risk of areas of flooding around Perth,” he told Gareth Parker.

“Also some pretty strong winds developing as that rain comes in.

“Overnight tonight we will see the risk of some damaging wind gusts, heading up to 120 kilometres an hour.”

Press PLAY to hear the latest forecast