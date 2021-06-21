6PR
Perth wakes to coldest morning of the year

6 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Perth wakes to coldest morning of the year

Perth is experiencing its coldest morning of the year.

It dropped to 0.2 degrees in Jandakot just after 6am.

However it was much warmer along the coast, only cooling just below 7 degrees at Hillarys and 9 degrees on Garden Island.

Meanwhile, thousands of properties remain without power in the Great Southern after wild weather smashed the region.

Towns were cut off on Sunday night as major roads became flooded.

Forecasted rain and strong winds today could hinder the clean up effort.

 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

 

