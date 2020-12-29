6PR
  • Perth train station murder: ‘A..

Perth train station murder: ‘A waste of a beautiful life’

2 hours ago
Gary Adshead
Article image for Perth train station murder: ‘A waste of a beautiful life’

A charity company are mourning the loss of a worker who was murdered at a Perth train station yesterday morning.

Alan Thomas, was allegedly bashed to death at Queens Park train station just before 6am.

Good Sammy CEO Melanie Kiely told 6PR’s Gary Adshead it was a “devastating” loss.

“Good Sammy is like a family and Alan worked for us for 50 years,” she said.

“There are many people there who have worked with him for decades who are absolutely devastated.

“The whole thing is heartbreaking, it’s just unnecessary, senseless and just a waste of a beautiful life.”

She said Mr Thomas, who had an intellectual disability, touched the lives of many.

“He was a gentleman, he was a kind, gentle man.”

“He had brought himself to a position of independence, not only .. looking after himself but helping his neighbours.”

Police found a number of his personal belongings strewn on the train tracks, including a Christmas present and a packed lunch.

“He was just going about his life doing what everyone should have a right to do.”

A 52-year-old Mount Claremont man has been charged with his murder and faced court today.

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: Nine News.)

Gary Adshead
News
