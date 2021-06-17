Perth traffic lights fixed to help people with visual impairments

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

The volume on traffic lights in Perth’s CBD has been restored after the issue was raised on the 6PR Rumour File.

“Jay Walker” reported that the volume of traffic lights in the city had been turned down, which had made it difficult for people with vision impairments to cross the road.

Main Roads director of metropolitan operations Peter Sewell said the sound has now been turned up on a number of traffic lights.

“We went and looked at those three particular ones, and two or three of those legs were too low in our view, so we have turned the whole lot up to high now,” he said.

“We are going to have to monitor it over the next few weeks.”

Meanwhile, public transport patronage is still down compared to pre-pandemic levels, while traffic volumes are up.

“Peak times now are about 7 per cent above what they were May last year,” he said.

“Public transport is down 20 per cent still, so what we are seeing is people are not returning to the public transport as yet.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)