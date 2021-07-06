6PR
Perth smashed by wild storms and strong winds

8 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Perth and surrounds have been lashed by wild weather, with a cold front bringing heavy rains and hail.

More than a thousand properties are without power after strong winds and lightning caused damage to the network.

Wind gusts of more than 100 kilometres an hour were recorded along the coast, while inland areas have had more than 30 millimetres of rain since yesterday afternoon.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster James Ashley told Oliver Peterson the wild weather peaked in the evening.

“The worst of the weather came through around sort of seven to 9pm through the metro area,” he said.

“We did get some really strong gusts out of it, Rottnest Island – 113 kilometres an hour.

“But over land, Perth Airport was the strongest 94 kilometre gusts at 8.20pm yesterday.”

A severe weather warning is still in place for the south-west corner of the state from Gingin to Bremer Bay.

Motorists are being urged to stay out of floodwaters.

Oliver Peterson
News
