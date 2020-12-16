6PR
Perth shooting twist: Shot bikie arrested

8 hours ago
Article image for Perth shooting twist: Shot bikie arrested

The man injured during the fatal shooting of former Rebels bikie boss Nick Martin has been arrested for breaching his parole conditions.

31-year-old Ricky Chapman was hit in the arm by a bullet during the shooting at Perth Motorplex on Saturday night.

He underwent surgery on Monday afternoon to remove the bullet lodged in his arm, and was arrested last night following his release from hospital.

He was issued a return to prison warrant for breaching his parole conditions by associating with members of Outlaw Motorcycle Gangs.

There is a one million dollar reward in place for information which leads to the conviction of the shooter responsible for Mr Martin’s death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00.

News
