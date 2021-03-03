Perth restaurant owner charged with sexual assault

A Highgate restaurant owner has been charged with allegedly physically and sexually assaulting female employees.

Police say the six women are foreign nationals aged in their 20s and 30s and were employed by the man when the offences occurred.

The 48-year-old man has been charged with 16 offences, including unlawful and indecent assault, common assault, and sexual penetration without consent.

He is due to appear before the Perth Magistrates Court today.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.