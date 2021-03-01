Perth records a month’s rain in one day

It only took one day for Perth to break the March average rainfall as thunderstorms battered the metropolitan area yesterday.

More than 26 millimetres of rain fell in the city yesterday, while Bickley recorded 30 millimetres – the highest of any metro station.

Residents in parts of the Central West and Wheatbelt were warned of severe weather overnight, but it has since been cancelled.

The wet weather is expected to continue, with more storms expected today and Wednesday.

Forecasters are predicting as much as triple the monthly average could fall by the end of the week.

The wet weather isn’t expected to ease until Friday.

(Photo: Nine News.)