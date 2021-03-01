6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Perth records a month’s rain in one day

8 mins ago
6PR News
Article image for Perth records a month’s rain in one day

It only took one day for Perth to break the March average rainfall as thunderstorms battered the metropolitan area yesterday.

More than 26 millimetres of rain fell in the city yesterday, while Bickley recorded 30 millimetres – the highest of any metro station.

Residents in parts of the Central West and Wheatbelt were warned of severe weather overnight, but it has since been cancelled.

The wet weather is expected to continue, with more storms expected today and Wednesday.

Forecasters are predicting as much as triple the monthly average could fall by the end of the week.

The wet weather isn’t expected to ease until Friday.

(Photo: Nine News.)

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882