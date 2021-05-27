6PR
Perth Racing sacks boss over allegations of ‘serious misconduct’

3 hours ago
6PR News
An independent review will be held into Perth Racing after the club sacked its managing director over allegations of inappropriate conduct.

In a statement issued yesterday, the club said a staff member came forward with credible claims against John Yovich.

“The board applauds the brave staff member who came forward with their credible account and evidence of what occurred,” the statement read.

“As a result of this evidence, the Perth Racing board has been made aware of serious cultural issues within the organisation and will now work to appoint an independent agency to conduct a full organisational review.

“The immediate priority of the board is to support Perth Racing staff and therefore will not release any further details relating to the decision at this time.”

Perth Racing said operations would continue as usual.

 

(Photo: Perth Racing.) 

 

