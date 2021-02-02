Perth quarantine hotel shut down amid no new community cases

The hotel where a security guard caught the highly infectious UK strain of the coronavirus will be shut down to overseas quarantine while an investigation is underway.

WA recorded zero new locally acquired cases for a second consecutive day, after a record number of tests were conducted across the state yesterday.

Premier Mark McGowan said 16,490 tests were conducted at clinics in WA yesterday.

At least 151 close contacts have been identified in connection to the security guard, and of those 65 people were identified as close contacts and 104 people have returned negative results.

Genomic sequencing confirmed the guard’s infection is linked to two infected quarantine guests at the Four Points by Sheraton.

It’s understood the guard delivered medication to the door of a traveller with the UK variant of the virus.

“Further investigations are underway to try to track down exactly how the case was transmitted“ Mr McGowan said.

As a precautionary measure, no further international arrivals will be taken to the Four Points by Sheraton until authorities can determine how the security guard contracted the virus.

It’s not yet known if the guard was wearing a mask, but Health Minister Roger Cook said guards patrolling hotels don’t always need to wear face masks, even when working on floors with infected guests.

People who recently left that hotel will have to self quarantine until they return another negative test.

“Anyone who has been recently released from this facility going back to the 25th of January is being contacted directly by our health teams to instruct them to remain in self-quarantine until they receive a further negative test result,” the Premier said.

