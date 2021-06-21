6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Perth property vacancy rate hits..

Perth property vacancy rate hits near 40-year low

5 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Perth property vacancy rate hits near 40-year low

Labour shortages are creating price pressure in the Perth rental property market.

Blowouts in material costs and a lack of workers are delaying new builds and renovations, which is making near-record low vacancy rates even more of an issue for prospective renters.

REIWA president Damian Collin told Gareth Parker rental prices will likely continue to trend upwards until the housing shortage can be addressed.

“The vacancy rate at one per cent is near a 40-year low, so certainly the vacancy rate is challenging and there is a shortage of housing and that is one of the reasons why the rental prices have moved up over the last 12 months.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882