Perth private school bans vaping amid rise in e-cigarette use

4 hours ago
Article image for Perth private school bans vaping amid rise in e-cigarette use

The Principal at one of Perth’s most prestigious private schools has issued a warning to parents about students using e-cigarettes.

The Alcohol and Drug Foundation has found 14 per cent of children aged 12 to 17 have tried vaping.

Scotch College headmaster Dr Alec O’Connell told Liam Bartlett he is hoping to prevent the trend from taking hold in his school.

“I’m just worried that it is being played down a little bit, as if it is a lot safer than smoking, is it just going to become the next addiction?’ he said.

A letter has been issued to parents of Scotch College students, warning them about the worrying trend.

“It’s simple if you bring apparatuses or bring the materials on to the college grounds, in my views you are choosing to put our community at risk.

“My message is very simple, school is not a place to be vaping.”

Curtin University e-cigarette researcher Associate Professor Jonine Jancy said it’s easy for kids to get their hands on vaping products.

“Over the last six years, use among 14 to 17-year-olds has doubled, and among 18 to 24-year-olds has tripled,” she said.

“Across all Australian territories and states it is illegal to sell nicotine containing e-cigarettes.

“But technically you can still purchase products in WA that do not resemble tobacco products and do not contain nicotine.”

Press PLAY to hear the full story 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

