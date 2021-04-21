Perth parking inspectors may be cut

The City of Perth will review it’s parking laws by potentially cutting parking inspector numbers in half due to numerous complaints.

The 2019-20 City of Perth’s statistics show that $8.5million of revenue is made by parking infringements.

Councillor Brent Fleeton’s proposal was unanimously backed by the council last month. He believes the inspectors need to focus on bigger issues when it comes to parking in the City.

“We’ve got parking inspectors that are handing out fines to the residents and ratepayers. The same ratepayers who are paying the bills for these inspectors,” he said.

“Surely they should be concentrating on those high value bays in the hospitality precinct in Northbridge and in the CBD.”

There are currently 36 parking inspectors that work for the City of Perth, ranging from Nedlands through to East Perth.

The City of Perth has passed a motion to give the city enough time to investigate the best way to split the parking laws between residential and commercial.

“At the end of the day, parking should be used as an enabler for this city. We’re in the people business, we’re not in the parking business,” he said.

