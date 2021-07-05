6PR
Perth on track to ease restrictions after no new COVID-19 cases

5 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for Perth on track to ease restrictions after no new COVID-19 cases

Perth is on track to have COVID-19 restrictions eased further tonight, after the Premier confirmed there have been no new cases of coronavirus overnight.

The recent outbreak of the Delta variant, which was sparked by a returned traveller from Sydney, has been largely contained.

Yesterday one new infection was recorded, a close contact of another confirmed case.

All other close contacts of the northern suburbs cluster have now tested negative.

If all goes to plan, from midnight tonight masks will no longer be required outdoors and caps on gatherings will be increased.

Venues will return to a two-square metre rule.

The Premier will hold a press conference at 12.15pm to confirm if WA will move to phase two of post-lockdown restrictions.

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

News
