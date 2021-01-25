6PR
Perth nurse features in national Australia Day campaign

10 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Perth nurse features in national Australia Day campaign

A Fiona Stanley Hospital nurse is the only Western Australian to be chosen as pat of the National Australia Day Council “Story of Australia” campaign.

The campaign aims to unite Australians on Australia Day by reflecting on our history and celebrating our people.

Emergency Department Nurse, Leanne Morrall, told 6PR’s Steve Mills it was an honor to be chosen.

“I have been very privileged to represent nurses across Perth, Western Australia and Australia,” she said.

Ms Morrall worked with other nurses at the peak of the pandemic to help manage COVID-19 at Fiona Stanley Hospital.

“Even though we think we have done it tough here, we have actually been really lucky to get through COVID at this point unscathed.”

(Photo: Australia Day/ The Story of Australia.)

