Perth newsroom goes back to ‘old ways’ to get news to air after major cyber attack

A major cyber attack hit Nine Entertainment Co’s broadcast systems early on Sunday morning, causing serious disruptions to live television programming for more than 24 hours.

The origin of the breach is under investigation, and Nine has requested assistance from the Australian Signals Directorate to investigate.

Director of news at Nine Perth, Michael Best, said the newsroom had to run everything manually.

“Last nights bulletin was largely done the old way, typing up scripts in a word document,” he said.

“One of our executive producers last night had the calculator out and a piece of paper and was working out how long things are going to take.”

The state-of-the-art robotic cameras in the Nine News Perth studio were also affected.

“That was controlled manually last night, and that will be controlled manually today at this stage as well,” Best said.

“Our IT experts, external experts and law enforcement are still looking into how this happened, and the extent of it.”

