Perth neighbours left with full skip bin for nine months

‘Glen’ and his neighbour ordered a skip bin from AnK Budget Bins last October. It has since sat on their verge, bulging at the sides, with no sight of the company coming to pick it up. All efforts to contact AnK have gone unanswered.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, Glen said he tried to get help from the council but has been told by the City of Joondalup they won’t remove it as “dumped goods”, even though it’s sitting on the council verge.

“I don’t understand their mentality,” he said.

Consumer Protection is investigating the issue.

