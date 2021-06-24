6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Perth neighbours left with full skip bin for nine months

3 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Perth neighbours left with full skip bin for nine months

‘Glen’ and his neighbour ordered a skip bin from AnK Budget Bins last October. It has since sat on their verge, bulging at the sides, with no sight of the company coming to pick it up. All efforts to contact AnK have gone unanswered.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, Glen said he tried to get help from the council but has been told by the City of Joondalup they won’t remove it as “dumped goods”, even though it’s sitting on the council verge.

“I don’t understand their mentality,” he said.

Consumer Protection is investigating the issue.

Press PLAY to hear more about the issue:

(Photo credit: iStock by Getty)

Oliver Peterson
LocalNewsWA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882