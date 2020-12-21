6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Perth man sells one tonne LEGO collection

5 hours ago
Michaela Carr
Article image for Perth man sells one tonne LEGO collection

While small pieces of LEGO on the floor can be every parents worst nightmare, a new study has found it’s nearly every child’s dream for Christmas this year.

Kids app Rooster Money found Lego is at the top of the gift list for many children, rating as the most wanted gift for boys and second on the list for girls.

It comes as a Perth man plans to part ways with his massive LEGO collection.

Jason Sweeney told 6PR’s Michaela Carr he’s put his one tonne LEGO collection up for sale.

“We have been collecting Lego for seven years now,” he said.

Mr Sweeney began collecting LEGO as a hobby with his 13 year old son.

“The LEGO we collected was for creative build …  so it’s just use your imagination and dive in,” he said.

“We have done some big displays with our LEGO as well, we did two displays the first one would have weighed about 100 kilos.

“The second display was a big theme park, with rollercoasters and different rides and attractions.”

He’s hoping to sell the collection to an avid collector or business owner who deals in LEGO.

“It is possible I will have to separate too some degree, but ideally it would be best to go to one person.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

Michaela Carr
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882