Perth man sells one tonne LEGO collection

While small pieces of LEGO on the floor can be every parents worst nightmare, a new study has found it’s nearly every child’s dream for Christmas this year.

Kids app Rooster Money found Lego is at the top of the gift list for many children, rating as the most wanted gift for boys and second on the list for girls.

It comes as a Perth man plans to part ways with his massive LEGO collection.

Jason Sweeney told 6PR’s Michaela Carr he’s put his one tonne LEGO collection up for sale.

“We have been collecting Lego for seven years now,” he said.

Mr Sweeney began collecting LEGO as a hobby with his 13 year old son.

“The LEGO we collected was for creative build … so it’s just use your imagination and dive in,” he said.

“We have done some big displays with our LEGO as well, we did two displays the first one would have weighed about 100 kilos.

“The second display was a big theme park, with rollercoasters and different rides and attractions.”

He’s hoping to sell the collection to an avid collector or business owner who deals in LEGO.

“It is possible I will have to separate too some degree, but ideally it would be best to go to one person.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)