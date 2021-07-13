6PR
Perth man jailed for breaching WA self-quarantine laws

4 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Perth man jailed for breaching WA self-quarantine laws

A 53-year-old man is behind bars after breaching self-quarantine by allowing people into his home.

Police say the man arrived in Perth from Brisbane on June 27 and was required to self-quarantine at a suitable premise.

During his quarantine period he had trades people conduct work at his Scarborough home and invited people to his house to buy items that were listed for sale online.

He pleaded guilty to 15 charges of failing to comply with a direction and was sentenced to seven months imprisonment.

He will be required to serve two months immediately and five months will be suspended.

 

 

6PR News
News
