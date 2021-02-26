Perth man charged with possessing child abuse material

Police have charged a 30-year-old-man man with uploading hundreds of files containing child abuse material to a Google Drive.

Officers from the Western Australia Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team searched the man’s Banksia Grove home on January 28 and seized several electronic devices.

The Australian Federal Police were alerted to the crime after receiving a report in November about an online user uploading child abuse material to a Google Drive.

It’s alleged the man had control of the account and used it to save child abuse material.

Police will conduct a digital forensic examination of the seized items and further charges could still be laid.

The man was charged with four counts of possessing child abuse material, and will face the Perth Magistrates Court today.

Members of the public who have any information about people involved in child abuse and exploitation are urged to contact Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.

You can also make a report online by alerting the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation via the Report Abuse button at www.accce.gov.au/report.

If you or someone you know are impacted by child sexual abuse and online exploitation there are support services available at www.accce.gov.au/support.