Perth LIVE secures long-awaited delivery of listener’s belongings

Last week Richard Finn told Oliver Peterson that he had been waiting for nearly a month for removalists Wridgways to deliver his family’s belongings to their new home in Melbourne.

The Finn’s had relocated from Perth and were told their container, filled with clothes, furniture and their kids’ toys, was being held by a third party who was in a dispute with Wridgways.

After several negotiations with Wridgeways, Perth LIVE was finally able to secure the delivery of Mr Finn’s container and all their winter clothes just in time for Melbourne’s cold weather.

“We’ve got out own gear around us, in our own place at long last,” said Mr Finn.

