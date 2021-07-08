Perth homeless crisis deepens as rental prices skyrocket

Perth tenants are facing the highest asking prices in almost six years, forcing tenant on to the streets.

The latest rental data from Domain shows the cost to rent a home has risen 21 percent year-on-year – the biggest hike of any Australian capital city.

Anthony Jessop has been living out of his car since May after his rent was increased from $460 a week to $540.

“I couldn’t just find those extra funds, I am a sole parent,” he told Gary Adshead, filling in for Liam Bartlett.

“I don’t know how such rent increases can be justified.

“It’s quite demoralising and humiliating … it’s a nightmare, you worry about getting broken into at night, you worry that the police could knock on your window, you’ve got your personal hygiene.”

More than 1,250 tenants have been served termination notices by their landlords in the past three month.

And the waiting list for public housing has soared to 17,000 applications.

Shelter WA CEO Michelle Mackenzie said more public housing is needed now.

“The scale of the problem means we need to actually build on and accelerate the pace of investment into homelessness services,” she said.

“Nobody should be living on the streets.

“We need to increase investment into social housing.”

Housing Minister John Carey says a shortage of tradies and supplies is making it difficult to meet demand for new builds, but insists the government is looking at a range of solutions.

