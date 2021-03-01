6PR
Perth events cancelled due to wet weather

11 hours ago
6PR News
Autumn is off to a wet and gloomy start, with a Labour Day event being cancelled due to poor weather conditions.

Perth is expected to reach the March rainfall average in just a few days.

Nine millimetres has already fallen in the CBD this morning, and the monthly average is just under 20.

The wet weather has resulted in the Hyde Park Fair being cancelled, while several beaches have been closed due to lightning.

The closed beaches include Sorrento, Mandurah Town Beach, Yanchep Beach Lagoon, City Beach, Mullaloo, Floreat, Coogee and Pyramids.

The rain isn’t expected to ease until the end of the week.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

