Perth drenched with half the average monthly rainfall in a day

Perth has had a soaking, receiving almost half the monthly average rainfall in just one day.

46 millimetres has fallen in the Perth CBD since yesterday.

Bickley had the most rain, receiving 71 millimetres

The rain is showing no sign of easing for now, with the weather bureau predicting scattered showers until Friday.

Motorists are being urged to take extra care on the roads, and to drive to the conditions.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)