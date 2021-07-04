Perth drenched in second wettest July day in 20 years

Perth has been drenched by consistent rain, and there is more heavy falls and storms expected through to the weekend.

More than 40 millimetres has fallen in the city since yesterday, including one downpour which drenched the CBD with 11 millimetres in half an hour.

Matt Boderhoven from the Bureau of Meteorology said yesterday’s rainfall is among the heaviest Perth has seen.

“Since 9am yesterday we’ve seen 41.8 millimetres, so second wettest day of the year, and second wettest July day in 20 years,” he told Oliver Peterson, filling in for Gareth Parker.

“It’s not going to ease up, we have still got a strong cold front moving through the South West today, could see another eight millimetres.

“And then during Tuesday we have got another strong cold front coming up and could see 20 to 30 millimetres, and a top of 19.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the expected wet weather

DFES Acting Chief Superintendent of metropolitan operations, Peter Sutton, said the SES were kept busy yesterday.

“We had about 156 requests for assistance from 8am yesterday,” he said.

“The damage was basically between Quinns Rock right down to Mandurah.

“Most of the damage was predominantly due to rain, either water ingress into properties or flooding.”

He said with more rain predicted this week, people should prepare their homes.

“Clear debris, tie down lose items … clean gutters and just trim any over hanging branches.

“Be prepared for the power to go out as well, having a radio, torch batteries, first aid kit and keep up to date with the Emergency WA website.”

Press PLAY to hear what Perth roads are still affected by flooding