Perth council passes LGBTIQA+ inclusion plan and floats ‘Pride Hub’ idea

The City of Perth has taken the first step in creating a Perth Pride Hub in the CBD, after the council voted to pass an LGBTIQA+ inclusion policy last night.

The move comes months after Perth Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas made “hurtful” comments about the transgender community on 6PR.

Following the incident an LGBTIQA+ advisory group was formed to create a new diversity and inclusion policy, and last night the council voted in favor of the three-year plan.

LGBTIQA+ advisory group chairperson Paul Hunt said one of the 34 recommendations was to investigate the feasibility of a Perth Pride Hub to provide services for the community.

“It could help reactivate part of the city,” he said.

“And provide a bit of a base camp for LGBTIQA+ groups and organisations to collaborate, share resources and further there work in supporting equality, diversity and inclusion.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the Perth Pride Hub

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)