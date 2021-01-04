Perth chosen to host World Transplant Games

Perth is set to play host to the World Transplant Games in 2023.

CEO of Transplant Australia Chris Thomas told 6PR Breakfast Perth was selected for it’s natural beauty.

“You look at the flora and fauna, Rottnest Island, the spectacular beaches … the city CBD which has absolutely transformed over the last 10 to 15 years and you think why not take the world games to a city that is clean and COVID safe.”

About 3000 people from 70 different nations across the world will travel to Perth for the Olympic-style event.

“The one thing they all have in common is that they have had a second chance in life, and they have been given the gift of life by someone else,” he said.

“There will be sixteen sports, they run from sort of your athletics to your swimming, table tennis, tennis, cycling to golf.

“We don’t have very many contact sports, all of these transplant recipients have got some very precious cargo on board.”

The Games are open to those who have received a transplant, including lung, liver, kidney, pancreas, stem cells and bone marrow.

“The whole message behind the games is to cast a spotlight on the living proof of these people, and to show that transplant recipients can go on to live new and exciting lives,” he said.

“We can all be part of it by registering as organ donors.”

