Advertisement
Perth cafes open on Christmas day
6PR’s Liz Sheehan has compiled a list of where to get your caffeine fix on Christmas Day.
- The Wooden Wagon – Mosman Park Dog Beach
- Sugar & Nice – Inglewood
- Jaffelato – Rockingham
- Drip Expresso – Bayswater
- Paine at Café – Morley
- Ooh Coffee – North Fremantle
- Our Ruby Girl – Como
- JJ’s Lounge Bar – Perth CBD
- Bespoke by Barista HQ – Victoria Park
- Maison St Honore – Caversham
- Fields of Vincent – Mt Hawthorn
- Praline Patisserie – Mt Pleasant
- He-Brew Coffee Van – Maida Vale
- Willing Coffee – Guildford
- Deli on Central – Mt Lawley
- Surfing Lizard Café – Coogee
- Pixel Coffee – Leederville & Claremont
- 9 Seeds – East Fremantle
- Belin – Mosman Park
- The Wild Fig – Scarborough
- Laika – Lathlain
- Voyage Kitchen – Sorrento
- Daisies – Cottesloe
- Standby Espresso – Mt Lawley
- Get Ya Fix – Northbridge
- Crooked Spire – Midland
- Ingredient Tree – Wembley
- Nemonic – Perth CBD
- George’s Café – City Beach
- Pedal Café – Myaree
- Flo Espresso – Northbridge
Click play to hear more.
(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)