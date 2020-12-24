6PR
Perth cafes open on Christmas day

17 seconds ago
Mark Gibson
6PR’s Liz Sheehan has compiled a list of where to get your caffeine fix on Christmas Day.

  • The Wooden Wagon – Mosman Park Dog Beach
  • Sugar & Nice – Inglewood
  • Jaffelato – Rockingham
  • Drip Expresso – Bayswater
  • Paine at Café – Morley
  • Ooh Coffee – North Fremantle
  • Our Ruby Girl – Como
  • JJ’s Lounge Bar – Perth CBD
  • Bespoke by Barista HQ – Victoria Park
  • Maison St Honore – Caversham
  • Fields of Vincent – Mt Hawthorn
  • Praline Patisserie – Mt Pleasant
  • He-Brew Coffee Van – Maida Vale
  • Willing Coffee – Guildford
  • Deli on Central – Mt Lawley
  • Surfing Lizard Café – Coogee
  • Pixel Coffee – Leederville & Claremont
  • 9 Seeds – East Fremantle
  • Belin – Mosman Park
  • The Wild Fig – Scarborough
  • Laika – Lathlain
  • Voyage Kitchen – Sorrento
  • Daisies – Cottesloe
  • Standby Espresso – Mt Lawley
  • Get Ya Fix – Northbridge
  • Crooked Spire – Midland
  • Ingredient Tree – Wembley
  • Nemonic – Perth CBD
  • George’s Café – City Beach
  • Pedal Café – Myaree
  • Flo Espresso – Northbridge

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

