Perth braces for heavy rain and damaging winds as storm builds

The south west corner of the state is set for more wild weather today, with the strongest cold front of the year just starting to cross the coast.

A severe weather warning covers an area from north of Jurien Bay, down to Albany and east to Bremer Bay, with heavy rain, damaging surf and strong, gusty winds expected.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Steph Bond said the worst weather will hit Perth early in the day.

“The main cold front will pass through the metro area between around 7am and 10am this morning,” she told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

“And with that we may see those damaging wind gusts around 100 kilometres per hour.”

The heaviest rain is expected to fall this morning, and there are warnings it could cause flash flooding.

“We won’t see the intensity in the rainfall rates that we saw on Friday … but with everything so wet already, given we are looking at 30 to 50 millimetres we still may see some localised flooding.”

Another vigorous westly flow is expected to bring damaging winds and large surf in the early afternoon from about 2pm.

Commuters are being urged to take extra care on the roads

(Photo: Bureau of Meteorology/ Satellite Viewer.)