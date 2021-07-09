Perth and surrounds warned to brace for damaging winds and heavy rain

A severe weather warning has been issued for Perth and the surrounding areas.

Residents from Gingin to Bunbury, and out to Collie can expect heavy rain and damaging winds, with gusts up to 90 kilometres an hour.

The Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Catherine Schelfhout said a cold front is expected to hit later today.

“The bulk of the front will come through a little bit later today, so sort of closer to midday and through the afternoon,” she told Oliver Peterson, filling in for Gareth Parker.

Press PLAY to hear more about the expected wild weather

Another cold front is expected next week, and the Department of Fire and Emergency Services are urging people to be storm ready, and tie down any loose items.

“Use the weekend to prepare your property,” Duty Assistant Commissioner Dany Mosconi said.

Drivers are being urged to take extra care on the roads.

“We’d recommend everyone turn their lights on, slow down, keep a safe distance from cars in front of you and don’t drive through any water you don’t know the depth of.”

Press PLAY to hear how you can prepare your home