Perth and Peel lockdown to end despite new local COVID-19 case

Premier Mark McGowan has confirmed WA’s snap lockdown will end at midnight tonight as planned, despite recording one new case of COVID-19 overnight.

The new case is a 21-year-old woman whose partner previously contracted the virus at the Indian Ocean Brewing Co in Mindarie.

The woman has been in isolation since Sunday and is not believed to have been infectious in the community.

The additional case brings the total northern suburbs cluster to five, after a further 10,974 tests across Perth yesterday.

WA will enter a series of post-lockdown restrictions from midnight tonight for three days until 12.01am on Tuesday July 6.

Masks will remain mandatory indoors, outdoors and on public transport.

They will not be required for primary school children, people conducting vigorous exercise or those with an exemption.

People are being encouraged to work from home if they can.

Public venues including hospitality and entertainment can reopen, however nightclubs and casinos will remain closed.

The four-square metre capacity rule will be in place and a 20 person limit will apply.

For hospitality venues, like pubs, cafes and restaurants, it will be seated service only for the next three days.

Fitness venues including gyms, pilates, yoga and dance studios can reopen with the four square metre capacity rule in place and a 20 person limit.

Weddings and Funerals will be capped at 20 people.

People can travel in and out of the Perth and Peel region, but travellers will be required to follow the post-lockdown restrictions.

However, anyone who has been in Perth and Peel since June 27 will not be allowed to visit hospitality, entertainment, recreation venues or other public gatherings.

They will only be able to enter retail venues and purchase takeaway, and masks will remain mandatory.

People identified as casual contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases are not permitted to leave the region until July 12.

Outdoor community sport can resume without spectators, however indoor community sport cannot.

Further transitional restrictions will be in place from 12:01am on July 6 for six days, including mandatory masks indoors and on public transport.

A 30 person limit will apply for private gatherings and a 150 person limit for outdoor gatherings will also apply during those six days.

The two-square metre rule will remain in place at most venues and weddings and funerals will be capped at 150 people.

Major stadiums, including Optus Stadium, RAC Arena and HBF Park will be able to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

If Western Australia is able to keep the virus contained within that period, the state will return to pre-lockdown restrictions by 12:01am on Monday July 12.

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)