Pay rise for junior workers will ‘stifle career pathways’ for young people

Junior retail workers will soon get a major pay increase after a decision was handed down by the Fair Work commission.

Workers under the age of 21 who work in a level four position or above will earn the full adult rate of pay, which for some junior workers could more than double their hourly rate.

Lindsay Carroll, Deputy CEO of the National Retail Association told Gareth Parker the decision will limit pathways for young people.

“Teenagers will now be competing with experienced adults for these jobs,” she said.

“So this decision effectively might stifle career pathways for young people seeking to work their way through the ranks in the industry.”

The changes are set to come into effect in February next year

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images)