Pauline Hanson labels Queensland’s bid to host the 2032 Olympics ‘a joke’

One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson has labelled Queensland’s bid to host the 2032 Olympic Games “a joke”.

Brisbane is tonight expected to be confirmed as the host, after Annastacia Palaszczuk makes a final bid to the International Olympic Committee in Tokyo this afternoon.

Speaking with 6PR’s Steve Mills Senator Hanson said she believes the games will put the state into major debt.

Millsy: “Are you excited?”

Pauline: “No!”

“We shouldn’t be having the games,” she said.

“We have seen other countries that have hosted, have been in debt for billions of dollars.

“For Annastacia Palaszczuk or any government to commit the people of this state 10 years down the track is a joke, she won’t be around and yet the people of Queensland are going to be left with huge debt.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview

(Photo: Sam Mooy/Getty Images)