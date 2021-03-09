6PR
Parts of Hay Street to reopen tomorrow

6 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Parts of Hay Street to reopen tomorrow

Parts of Hay Street in Subiaco are expected to be open by tomorrow after engineers deemed crumbling buildings to be safe.

The road was closed between Catherine Street and Rokeby Road last month, following building reports which deemed the century old structure a chance to collapse.

Acting CEO of the City of Subiaco, Cliff Frewing, told 6PR’s Steve Mills it’s likely the road will be open by the afternoon.

“The two consulting engineers have now met and agreed the tour of the buildings is not in danger of imminent collapse, and therefore the whole street does not need to be closed.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

