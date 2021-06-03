Parking access for people with disabilities expanded

Parking access for people with disabilities will be expanded under a new initiative by the state government.

For the first time, ACROD bays will be made available to guide dog users and people who are legally blind, allowing better access and mobility through carparks.

6PR and Nine News reporter Jake Battrick said it will likely make a huge difference to people who are legally blind.

“For forty years it has been mainly for people with mobility issues, but now they are opening it up to people who are blind, and legally can’t see.”

People can apply for the ACROD permit from July 1.

The next phase of the program will look at increasing the number of bays available for ACROD permit holders.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)