6PR
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • “Parents feed their children and..

“Parents feed their children and not themselves” – consequences of slashing JobSeeker

17/11/2020
Oliver Peterson
Anglicare WAJobseekerpoverty
Oliver Peterson - 6pr

Nearly 90 per cent of people in Perth support permanently keeping JobSeeker at the current rate according to research from Anglicare WA.

Recipients currently receive around $408 a week but this will decrease to $308 in December and then drop further to around $280 in March next year when the coronavirus supplement ends. The poverty line is $457 a week for a single person.

Anglicare WA CEO Mark Glasson told Oliver Peterson the increased amount has benefited the West Australian economy.

“It’s poured a lot of money into local economies and just by doing that it’s kept people employed.

“When the Government withdrew the $300 from the supplement in September, they also pulled almost $73 million a fortnight out of local economies right across Western Australia.”

Mr Glasson adds the consequences of a $40 per week payment are “significant.”

“You’re well below the poverty line,” he said.

Listen the full interview:

Oliver Peterson
AustraliaEmploymentLifestyleNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882