Parents admit they struggle to limit their children’s screen time

New research from UNSW suggests that as many as 65% of parents admit negotiating rules around using digital devices at home causes conflict.

Dr. Amy Graham from the Gonski Institute joined 6PR’s Oliver Peterson to discuss the latest research.

Dr. Graham says the first step is acknowledging that adults struggle with monitoring their own use of digital devices.

“We’re perhaps not in the best position sometimes to set the right limits for young people… it’s a big problem, not only for the kids, but for the role models.”

Dr. Graham went on to say the issue is also a contentious point among parents in their own relationships.

“We found that not only is it a source of conflict between parents and their kids but its also a source of conflict between parents”

