Paramedic forced to quarantine amid PPE controversy

WA’s COVID patient transport protocols are under the microscope after a paramedic potentially came into contact with a COVID infected patient.

A woman in her 80s who returned to Perth from the UK has been hospitalised with COVID-19.

One of the paramedics who took the woman to hospital is now quarantining.

An investigation is ongoing as to whether proper PPE protocols were followed in the ambulance.

The state government will hold and emergency meeting with health officials this afternoon to discuss the issues surrounding quarantine transport.

It comes after genome sequencing yesterday revealed three people in WA hotel quarantine had the fast-spreading mutated strain of the virus found in the UK.

It’s not yet known if the woman is infected with the more contagious strain of the virus, but she will undergo genomic sequencing in the coming days.

She’s at Royal Perth Hospital in a negative pressure room and is in a stable condition.

