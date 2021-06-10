6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Over 50’s hesitant to get the jab due to lack of choice

6 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Over 50’s hesitant to get the jab due to lack of choice

Concerns are growing people over the age of 50 are refusing to get the vaccine due to a lack of choice, as today marks the first day of people aged 30-49 getting the jab.

Currently, over 50’s are unable to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

6PR Presenter, Jane Marwick, told Oliver Peterson she wants a choice between the two vaccines.

“If those of us aged over 50 were not treated like second class citizens and had access to the same vaccination, I’m sure the response would be greater,” she said. “Make it available to all of us.”

It’s believed a 52-year-old woman in New South Wales passed away earlier this week from a blood clot in her brain.

The Department of Health states blood clots from the AstraZeneca vaccine may occur in around 4-6 people in every million after being vaccinated.

“I was pretty close to getting the AstraZeneca and I would not discourage anyone who is in my cohort,” Ms Marwick said.

Click below to play more. 

Oliver Peterson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882