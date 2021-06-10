Over 50’s hesitant to get the jab due to lack of choice

Concerns are growing people over the age of 50 are refusing to get the vaccine due to a lack of choice, as today marks the first day of people aged 30-49 getting the jab.

Currently, over 50’s are unable to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

6PR Presenter, Jane Marwick, told Oliver Peterson she wants a choice between the two vaccines.

“If those of us aged over 50 were not treated like second class citizens and had access to the same vaccination, I’m sure the response would be greater,” she said. “Make it available to all of us.”

It’s believed a 52-year-old woman in New South Wales passed away earlier this week from a blood clot in her brain.

The Department of Health states blood clots from the AstraZeneca vaccine may occur in around 4-6 people in every million after being vaccinated.

“I was pretty close to getting the AstraZeneca and I would not discourage anyone who is in my cohort,” Ms Marwick said.

