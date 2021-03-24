‘Outside the law’: Police Commissioner slams Extinction Rebellion protestors

The Police Commissioner has confirmed Extinction Rebellion protestors are operating outside the law and will be arrested if they continue to disrupt traffic in the city.

About 50 people have been arrested over two days of protests – but police have taken a tolerant approach to activists blocking roads for short periods of time.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson told 6PR’s Gareth Parker people are allowed to protest, as long as they operate within the law.

“One of the joys of living in Western Australia is it’s a democratic society and people can protest whatever there particular issue is,” he said.

“Clearly when people are sitting down and gluing themselves it goes beyond a democratic process to a disruption of public order.”

He said Extinction Rebellion organisers have refused to apply for a permit and believes the group are just seeking “maximum publicity”.

“Clearly some of these people want to be arrested, they want the publicity, but we have just got to maintain some order in the city otherwise it gets gridlocked,” Commissioner Dawson said.

“We have attempted to negotiate with them to fall within the law, they obviously see themselves as outside the law, so that’s why they are getting arrested.”

Protestors are planning to “dance through the streets in civil disobedience” today from 9am in the Perth CBD.

Click play to hear the full interview.