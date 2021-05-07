Outlaw motorcycle gang linked to Bennett Springs shooting

Two men who are linked to the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang have been charged over a shooting at a Bennett Springs home.

Police say several shots were fired at the house on Driftwood Way last Wednesday.

Following a number of searches at homes in Bentley, Bateman and Middle Swan, police arrested two men aged 31 and 33 and seized a 44-calibre revolver.

It’s alleged one of the men is a member of the Comancheros, while the other is a nominee.

The raids also resulted in the arrest and charging of a 25-year-old man from Koondoola.

He’s facing firearm and drug offences not related to the Bennett Springs shooting.

Police say no one was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.