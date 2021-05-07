6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Outlaw motorcycle gang linked to..

Outlaw motorcycle gang linked to Bennett Springs shooting

5 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Outlaw motorcycle gang linked to Bennett Springs shooting

Two men who are linked to the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang have been charged over a shooting at a Bennett Springs home.

Police say several shots were fired at the house on Driftwood Way last Wednesday.

Following a number of searches at homes in Bentley, Bateman and Middle Swan, police arrested two men aged 31 and 33 and seized a 44-calibre revolver.

It’s alleged one of the men is a member of the Comancheros, while the other is a nominee.

The raids also resulted in the arrest and charging of a 25-year-old man from Koondoola.

He’s facing firearm and drug offences not related to the Bennett Springs shooting.

Police say no one was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882