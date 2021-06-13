Oscar Allen: ‘A really unbelievable team performance’

West Coast forward Oscar Allen has described his team’s thrilling 4-point win over the Tigers as “a really unbelievable team win”.

The Eagles came from behind to get over the line against the Tigers on the back of a 4 goal haul from veteran Josh Kennedy.

Allen chatted to the 6PR Football team after the game crediting the Eagles young players with stepping up.

“I thought our role players in that last quarter were exceptional”

The final score: West Coast 13.7.85 defeating Richmond 12.9.81