Optus Stadium plan for crowds at Round 16 clash

Optus Stadium are planning for a game with crowds at this weekend’s clash between the Fremantle Dockers and Carlton.

Footy fans were locked out of Optus Stadium for the Eagles and Bulldogs match yesterday following the positive case.

CEO Mike McKenna told 6PR’s Oliver Peterson health authorities have told them to prepare for crowds this week.

“At the moment we are planning for a game with a crowd, and that is the advice we have been given,” he said.

“We will wait till later in the week, probably Wednesday, before we hear any more about whether we can proceed, and what sort of crowd we will be able to entertain.”

Tens of thousands of dollars worth of food was able to be saved and donated to charity after the cancellation of yesterday’s game.

“Some of the food has to be thrown out, because it’s opened and been heated,” he said.

“The things that we could salvage, loaves of bread and things like that, they are going to be donated to OzHarvest this afternoon.

“We’ve got anything between $30,000 and $50,000 worth of food donated to OzHarvest.”

He said staff who were rostered on for yesterday’s match will still be paid.

“We’ve got 1,550 staff yesterday that were rostered on, and this is the third time they have had to turn around and go home again.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)