Opposition questions proposed Graylands Hospital site development

Shadow Minister for Planning Neil Thompson says he will be “asking a lot of questions” about a proposed development of the Grayland Hospital site in Mount Claremont.

WA Today reported that the 10 hectare site is being targeted by Hesperia – one of Western Australia’s most high profile developers – despite the hospital still being in operation and it’s closure at least four years away.

Mr Thompson said it’s important that the government provides answers to the WA public.

“There’s a lot more to this than just the deal,” he told Liam Bartlett on 6PR Mornings.

“There’s also the aspects of the development itself, which the people of the region … will be very interested in.”

IMAGE: GOOGLE MAPS