‘Opening the vault’: National Cabinet deliberations to be made public

4 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
The private workings of National Cabinet can now be made public under a new ruling by a federal tribunal.

Meetings of state and territory leaders had been made confidential by the Prime Minister.

But the Administration Appeals Tribunal has ruled all documents can be made public.

Independent senator Rex Patrick, who launched the legal battle, said the ruling is important for transparency and accountability.

“What we were seeing was total secrecy around the response to COVID-19 in the early days,” he told Liam Bartlett.

“I took this case on, I went for the jugular … for the express reason of opening the vault.

“This was a transparency and accountability battle, but it was also a battle about making sure our Prime Minister acted within the law.”

Sensitive or national security information will still be protected under freedom of information laws.

(Photo: Getty Images.) 

