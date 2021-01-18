One person dead after horror crash in northern suburbs

One person has been killed in a horror multi-car crash in Landsdale this morning, and it’s understood there are more serious injuries.

Four cars collided at the intersection of Alexander Drive and Gnangara Road just after 7am.

Nine News Reporter Michael Stamp was at the scene this morning, and told 6PR Breakfast an Audi was flipped on it’s side and appeared to have caught fire.

“There is debris scattered across Gnangara Road heading westbound,” Stamp said.

“There is a tire that is about 50 metres away from the Audi, that has been thrown up the road.”

Police are speaking to witnesses and drivers of other vehicles involved in the crash to try and determine what happened.

Main Road said the intersection will be blocked for some time and motorists should avoid the area.

Major Crash detectives are investigating and anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

