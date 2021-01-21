One of Trump’s closest allies confirms ‘he will be back’

Donald Trump left the White House for a final time today, and the United States entered a new era under the leadership of President Joe Biden.

And while many are glad to see the back of Donald Trump, his former strategist says he will look back at his presidency fondly.

America First podcast host, Sebastian Gorka, told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett he believes Trump is “one of the most successful presidents of the modern age.”

“He will be back, and he is a man who doesn’t give up easily,” Gorka said.

“Make America great again is the conservative mantra, and he has changed American politics for good.”

(Photo: Getty Images.)