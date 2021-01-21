6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

One of Trump’s closest allies confirms ‘he will be back’

4 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for One of Trump’s closest allies confirms ‘he will be back’

Donald Trump left the White House for a final time today, and the United States entered a new era under the leadership of President Joe Biden.

And while many are glad to see the back of Donald Trump, his former strategist says he will look back at his presidency fondly.

America First podcast host, Sebastian Gorka, told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett he believes Trump is “one of the most successful presidents of the modern age.”

“He will be back, and he is a man who doesn’t give up easily,” Gorka said.

“Make America great again is the conservative mantra, and he has changed American politics for good.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: Getty Images.)

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882